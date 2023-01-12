Improving plant production efficiency in controlled environments

By Mary Wicks and Peter Ling

Everyone is looking to lower their energy costs, including those in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), which includes greenhouses and indoor farms. What is more important is the energy efficiency to improve profitability of crop production in heating seasons. CEA allows for better control and predictability of the growing environment, including temperature and light, and it can extend the growing season as well as expand food and ornamental crop production to urban areas and harsh environments. But CEA can be energy intensive, although energy needs vary depending on building design and materials, climate, and technology use. Heating, cooling and humidity control and electric lighting typically use the most energy.

Greenhouses have the advantage of natural light but provide little insulation for temperature control. Thus, they may need cooling in summer and heating in winter. They may also need supplemental lighting during seasons when sunlight intensity is diminished.