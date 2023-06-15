Improving Soil Conditions

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

Some cooler temperatures are coming and some rain has occurred. Most farmers are hoping for more rain to get their crops out of the ground and growing. One thing, where ever the soil had higher amounts of soil organic matter (SOM), the crops emerged and are growing much better. Every 1% SOM holds about 0.5 to 0.8 inches of rain, which helps crops germinate and grow until they get their roots established. Building SOM requires getting more roots in the soil. No-till and cover crops are two ways to build SOM and reduce adverse weather.

As wheat harvest approaches, farmers may be considering double cropping soybeans. In a dry year, soybeans may not be the best option, but letting wheat stubble remain bare promotes weeds. Many cover crops can grow and thrive with little soil moisture including buckwheat, cowpeas for nitrogen, and teff (forage crop). … Continue reading