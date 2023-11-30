In a world of rising conflict, we must cultivate the fields

By World Food Prize Laureates

In his 1970 Nobel Peace Prize Lecture Norman Borlaug said, “If you desire peace, cultivate justice, but at the same time cultivate the fields to produce more bread; otherwise there will be no peace.”

As thousands congregate in Iowa for the 2023 Borlaug Dialogue to search for ways to end global hunger and celebrate this year’s World Food Prize Laureate, his words ring truer than ever. Consider the context: the Uppsala Data Conflict program shows us that the world is living in the most conflict-affected time since their records began in 1975, with numbers of deaths caused by state-based conflicts at their highest level since the 1990s. And this is before the most recent conflict that is threatening to engulf the entire Middle East.

Right now, the U.S. Congress and other governments are considering appropriations priorities for the coming year, and they are likely to increase military spending in response to these increasing conflicts around the world.