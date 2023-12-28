In support of an ag trade proposal

The American Soybean Association and other groups urged President Biden’s Export Council to support a proposal that would strengthen U.S. agricultural trade in a letter to the President’s Export Council. Here is an excerpt of the letter.

We are writing on behalf of the U.S. food and agriculture community to ask you to support this important President Export Council (PEC) proposal to bolster American agriculture’s global competitive standing around the world. Together, the proposal’s recommendations provide guidance for the Administration to expand export markets opportunities for U.S. food and agriculture, eliminate unwarranted non-tariff barriers, and reinforce global food security.

In 2022, American food and agriculture exports totaled nearly $200 billion, providing jobs and economic opportunity throughout the supply chain in every corner and coast of the country.

Unfortunately, in 2023 we are experiencing a 9% decline in the value of U.S. food and agricultural exports, and a 16 percent decline in volume.… Continue reading