In the wake of an uninteresting report…

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Usually, the April USDA supply and demand report is one of the least interesting reports of the year, and this month’s report was no exception. From a few minutes before the March 31 report, until last Friday’s close after the USDA report on April 8:

• July corn is up 40 cents

• December corn is up 57 cents

• November soybeans are up 25 cents

• July wheat is up 28 cents.

Beans

Due to dry January conditions in Southern Brazil, it seems likely Brazil will produce 700 million fewer bushels (20 million metric tons) than was anticipated by the market last October. Now the market is trying to figure out what demand will do with such a large supply shortage and much higher prices.

Originally, the U.S. was expected to carry over 350 million to 400 million bushels from this marketing year to next year.… Continue reading