In tougher times, make your soil pay you

By Luke Schulte, CCA, Beck’s Hybrids field agronomist

It is undeniable that 2025 currently looks to be much leaner economically than farmers have experienced in several years. In tighter times, inputs like dry fertilizer are often some of the first to be scrutinized because their potential impact is less obvious than skimping on herbicide use, for example.

Over the years, annual rainfall accumulation throughout the eastern U.S. has increased modestly. However, the intensity of those rain events has increased dramatically.

While it may seem subtle, how we receive a large portion of our rain today has impacted how our soils function altogether, mainly due to sustained periods of limited soil oxygen.

Contrary to what may appear to be the case in agronomic textbooks, soil fertility is more complex than a mathematical equation. The state of soil nutrients, available vs. unavailable or “tied up,” is continually evolving.

Take phosphorous (P) for example.