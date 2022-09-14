Inflation Reduction Act of 2022: Impacts on agriculture

President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (H.R. 5376) into law in August with the stated goals of reducing health care costs for rural America, lowering energy costs, addressing climate change, and strengthening conservation programs for agriculture. This reconciliation package includes a subset of nearly $38 billion funding for agricultural conservation, credit, renewable energy and forestry through FY2031.

“This package, signed into law by President Biden…was passed by Congress through budget reconciliation, a method that carries extra restrictions affecting the content and funding timelines of certain provisions within the bill,” said Scott Gerit, American Soybean Association chief economist. “The Inflation Reduction Act, or reconciliation bill, addresses tax issues, prescription drug costs and energy and climate change, among other things.”

The American Soybean Association has supported several provisions, such as biofuels investments, that were included and earlier voiced opposition to specific proposals, including changes to stepped up basis and other farm tax provisions that were not included in the final proposal signed into law.