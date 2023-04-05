Infrastructure impacts on soybeans

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

Infrastructure and connectivity are important aspects in today’s high tech production agriculture world. They are also things that the United Soybean Board has listed as a major issue and priority areas according to Meagan Kaiser. Kaiser serves as Chairwoman of the United Soybean Board (USB).

“It is important to make better data driven decisions. With the high inputs and prices, it is important when considering sustainability to continue to be the most efficient producers possible. This includes overlaying soil test data, harvest data, variety maps, in season applications, and evaluating from those what received the best returns,” Kaiser said. “Data driven decisions on the farm lead to better sustainability.”

In rural America, infrastructure extends far beyond roads and rails and rivers, to also includes digital technology and connectivity.

“As farmers we are now talking about repeaters on our grain bins, and how we are meshing between cellular and WiFi and where other repeaters may be needed for coverage because of how spread out the farming operations are.… Continue reading