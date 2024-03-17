Innovation and technology survey from OSU Extension

By Luke Waltz, Ohio State University Extension

We are looking to understand your perspectives on innovation, technology, and data in agriculture. Your responses will help us to direct our research activities towards areas that are more likely to help you. We’re interested in your viewpoints on drones, nutrient management, and how you manage your data. Your participation in this research will help us learn how you think about technologies that can improve your farming operations. It should take 5-10 minutes to complete. Your participation is voluntary. Click <hereto take the survey.… Continue reading