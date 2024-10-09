Insult to injury

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Last month I had the opportunity to spend several days of cycling in Tennessee as I did the BRAT (bicycle ride across Tennessee.), riding various circle routes from two Tennessee state parks. The hills of Hocking County were invaluable for my training. I had the pleasure of riding with old friends while also riding with new friends. It was also a better-than-expected trip of firsts, paddleboarding, yoga, and a chair massage, much as many producers are seeing better than earlier expected corn and soybean yields. While yields may be better than expected, they’re still less than 10-year averages.

Corn yields in Pickaway County were all over the board with 70 to 200 bushels capturing the vast majority for producers. That was not a surprise with that county having the most severe drought stages in all of Ohio for multiple weeks this summer. Early harvest reports detailed corn moisture at 14% to the mid-20s.