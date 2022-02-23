Interested in being a student reporter at the 2022 Ohio FFA Convention?

The 2022 Ohio FFA State Convention is right around the corner and Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net is looking for outstanding Ohio FFA members to help serve as student reporters for this year’s event.

In our tenth year of the student reporter program, selected FFA members will get the opportunity to help cover the convention and work alongside our news staff, including Matt Reese, Dale Minyo, and Kolt Buchenroth. Ever wonder what it’s like to do our job? This is your chance!

The live coverage of the Ohio FFA Convention will be posted on www.ocj.com and various social media outlets with reporters helping to host news coverage alongside our staff in addition to a couple veteran student reporters.

Students will assist in gathering information, shoot photos and video of newsworthy items and people, share their commentary of what happened in each session, and much more.

To be considered:

Applicants must be attending both days of the Ohio FFA State Convention May 5 and 6, 2022.… Continue reading