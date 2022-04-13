International soybean export success, record crops and record exports

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

In 2021, soybean exports from the United States set new records.

“It is wonderful to see people around the world recognizing the value and reliability of U.S. Soy,” said Jim Sutter, U.S. Soybean Export Council CEO. “We experienced very good global demand, and we had a record year last year for both soybean production and soy exports. This is exciting because we had a wide range of countries purchasing our soybeans. They did not all go to just one or two countries.”

Geographically, export growth is widely distributed around the globe, but China does play a large role.

“The distribution is spread out around the globe,” Sutter said. “China is a significant part of our exports, but people need to remember that China is a huge factor in the global soybean market. Of all the soybeans that leave one country and go to another, so of international trade, 60% end up in China.