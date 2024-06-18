Introducing Ohio’s Golden Owl

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA Reporter

Dena Wuebker, the agricultural educator and FFA advisor at Versailles High School, was named this year’s Ohio Golden Owl Award winner at the 96th Ohio FFA Convention. The award is among the most prestigious accolades in Ohio for agricultural education.

Inside Wuebker’s classroom, on her desk, sits a sign that reads, “Service is the rent we pay for living.” When Wuebker speaks about her tenure as an educator, she always points back to her guiding philosophy: service.

“My goal is that students leave with skills to last a lifetime,” Wuebker said. “I want them to be good leaders who can communicate and are passionate about the agricultural industry, natural resources, and the environment. My hope is that my students become servant leaders.”

With a service-oriented approach to teaching, Wuebker has taught agricultural education for 30 years — all of which have been at Versailles High School.… Continue reading