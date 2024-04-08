Introducing the 2024 Between the Rows farmers

Matt Spillman

We farm corn, soybeans and wheat and make some hay. We’re usually about 50-50 on corn and beans and then we put in a couple hundred acres of wheat. Things are looking pretty good on the wheat. It survived through winter and looks really good. We got the first round of nitrogen on month ago and are looking forward to doing the second application here soon. It was really dry when the wheat was planted. We put it in deep and we seem to have a good stand.

My dad and uncle started the farm and then dad passed away 2 years ago. Now my two brothers are farming too. We also feed out some freezer beef and sell some through auction.

Most of the winter was really nice. We had a February that was actually nicer than April has been so far. We're just kind of waiting on things to dry out after the recent rain.