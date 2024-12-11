Introducing the 2024 Ohio Crop Performance Trials Hub

Ohio farmers now have a powerful new tool at their fingertips with the launch of the Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net Crop Performance Trials Hub, available at www.ocj.com. This one-stop resource brings together crop performance trial data from leading universities and private seed companies, providing farmers with an unmatched depth of information in a single, easy-to-use location. With clear, accessible tables displayed natively on our website, there’s no need to navigate multiple sites or sift through scattered data.

The hub is actively being updated as new results come in. Click here to check out the latest results from The Ohio State University and Seed Genetics Direct, available now.