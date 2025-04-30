Introducing the 2025 Ohio Ag Net Student FFA Reporters

The Ohio Ag Net is proud to welcome our talented team of 2025 Student FFA Reporters. Throughout the Ohio FFA State Convention, these students will work alongside our staff, developing their skills in agricultural communication through interviews, photography, social media, and more, bringing you the latest news and information.

Get to know this year’s team:

Returning Reporters

Sydney Beiting

Sydney Beiting – East Clinton FFA

Sydney Beiting is excited to return for another year as a Student FFA Reporter. She is a senior at East Clinton High School and is also enrolled at Southern State Community College. In FFA, she has been active in parliamentary procedure, public speaking, agricultural communications, soil judging, and dairy judging, all while serving as Chapter President. Outside of FFA, Sydney participates in varsity volleyball, softball, academic team, student council, and National Honor Society.

At this year's convention, Sydney looks forward to connecting with as many members as possible.