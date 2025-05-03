AgNet 

Introducing your 2025-2026 Ohio FFA State Officer team

Kevin

The 2025-2026 Ohio FFA State Officers were officially announced at the final session of the 97th Ohio FFA Convention on May 2.

State President:

Carter Boyd – Hillsboro Great Oaks FFA

State Vice President:
Henry Hoisington – Bloom-Carroll FFA

State Secretary:

Abbey Garland – Talawanda-Butler Tech FFA

State Treasurer:

Taylor Johnson – Evergreen FFA

State Reporter:

Austin Manning – Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington FFA

State Sentinel:

Melainy Boes – Upper Sandusky FFA

State Vice Presidents at Large:

Paris Anderson – Big Walnut-DACC FFA

Isabella Nardecchia – Wayne County Career Center FFA

Ryace Boyer – Warren FFA

Melinda Wesley – Utica FFA

Audrey Boeshart – Utica FFA… Continue reading