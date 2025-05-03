Introducing your 2025-2026 Ohio FFA State Officer team
The 2025-2026 Ohio FFA State Officers were officially announced at the final session of the 97th Ohio FFA Convention on May 2.
State President:
Carter Boyd – Hillsboro Great Oaks FFA
State Vice President:
Henry Hoisington – Bloom-Carroll FFA
State Secretary:
Abbey Garland – Talawanda-Butler Tech FFA
State Treasurer:
Taylor Johnson – Evergreen FFA
State Reporter:
Austin Manning – Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington FFA
State Sentinel:
Melainy Boes – Upper Sandusky FFA
State Vice Presidents at Large:
Paris Anderson – Big Walnut-DACC FFA
Isabella Nardecchia – Wayne County Career Center FFA
Ryace Boyer – Warren FFA
Melinda Wesley – Utica FFA
