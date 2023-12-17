Investigating Variety in the Pathogen Behind Sudden Death Syndrome

By Laura Temple, Soybean Research and Information Network

Pathogenicity, or the ability of a pathogen to cause disease, can vary dramatically within a species, much like human genetics do. This applies to Fusarium virguliforme and other Fusarium species, the soil-borne fungal pathogens that can cause sudden death syndrome, or SDS, in soybeans. This disease can be a significant yield robber.

“Understanding the species composition and genetic diversity of Fusarium presently found in association with SDS in Ohio will help us determine how best to protect soybean yields,” explains Horacio Lopez-Nicora, assistant professor, soybean pathology and nematology, at Ohio State University. “Those differences include how much damage they can cause to soybeans, how much they can tolerate fungicide and how they interact with other pathogens.”

He is leading research funded by the Ohio Soybean Council aimed at learning about genetic diversity in strains of the fungus causing SDS across the state. The study started during the 2022 growing season when SDS appeared in many soybean fields, including some that used a seed treatment fungicide at planting to protect against the disease. … Continue reading