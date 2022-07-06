Is 19-19-19 the perfect forage fertilizer?

By Greg LaBarge, CCA, Ohio State University Extension agronomist

Balanced fertilizers with equal percentages of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium like 19-19-19 and 12-12-12 can be useful but should never be the long-term, sole fertilizer source applied to a forage field. Why? You can find the answer by comparing crop nutrient removal to nutrient application.

First, let’s estimate crop removal. A cool-season grass hay mix yielding 3 tons per acre will remove 36 pounds of P2O5and 144 pounds of K2O. The removal values come from Nutrient Removal for Field Crops fact sheet (ohioline.osu.edu/factsheet/anr-96). The reference also lists other forage crops.

Now let’s determine the nutrient amount applied. If we use 200 pounds of 19-19-19, the nutrient available is 38 pounds each of N, P2O5, and K2O.

With the removal and applied nutrient determined, let’s look at the nutrient balance provided by 200 pounds of 19-19-19.… Continue reading