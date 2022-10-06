Is $8 corn possible?

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

The USDA Stocks Report surprised the market with less corn in storage than previously estimated. This could lead to a carryout that is the tightest since 2012, and values may need to exceed $8 again to ration demand. However, there are several unknown variables that could affect the market moving forward.

Demand

Demand seems to be weakening and it is still unclear by how much. The area of demand that is getting the most attention and concern is in the exports category. Currently, exports are expected to be 10% lower than last year and 20% lower than two years ago, when futures exceeded $8. Plus, the market seems to think exports could fall another 10%, which would be a little bit more than the amount found missing in the September stocks report.

Ukraine

The Russia-Ukraine situation still needs to be monitored closely. With Russia annexing 15% of Ukraine, western countries are applying more sanctions.… Continue reading