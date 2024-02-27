Is a market rally coming?

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

If you are unsold or unprotected, the markets have been hard to watch. This has led many market participants to talk about how funds are short a record level of contracts. These groups seem to believe the funds will begin covering their shorts soon and the market could then rally 20 to 50 cents.

How likely is this?

For a big rally to happen there will need to be a spark to ignite it. This would mean either a demand increase or a supply problem somewhere in the world.

How likely is a demand increase?

Demand increases are usually slow to develop and often take longer than a year to gain traction. For example, the soy crushing plants expanding to make renewable energy throughout the U.S. may work, because it would require more bean acres, which could eventually help corn prices. However, many of these additional plants are not scheduled to be up and running for 18 months to 2 years.… Continue reading