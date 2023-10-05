Is Agriculture the Next Endangered Species?

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has recently issued two proposals in an attempt to fulfil their obligation under the Endangered Species Act and protecting endangered species from agricultural chemicals. These proposals are both very concerning to those involved in crop production as they could impose cost prohibitive restrictions on common agricultural practices.

Brandon Kern is the director of Public Affairs and Issue Analysis for the Ohio Soybean Association. Kern says that soybean farmers should be paying close attention to what has been proposed. “One proposal is called the Vulnerable Species Pilot Program, and the other is the EPA’s overall herbicide strategy that deals with just the herbicides,” said Kern. “Looking closer at these two proposals, the EPA’s Vulnerable Species Pilot Program has created pesticide use limitation areas all across the country associated with 27 different endangered or threatened species where their new pesticide use restrictions will be put in place if that proposal is enacted by the EPA.”… Continue reading