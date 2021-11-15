Is fall herbicide application part of the plan for 2022?

By Greg LaBarge, Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Field Specialist

The first question in that statement is: are herbicides available for fall burndowns? We hear there are shortages. Fall herbicides do work and can be an excellent start to your marestail management program. This year we let our marestail get too big in many areas and we still had a few out there at harvest.

We are just compiling the Extension fall soybean weed surveys; it is not quite so bad as last year but we still see waterhemp, giant ragweed, and marestail. The number of clean fields has gone up it looks like, likely due to earlier planting and then better timing on that first post application.

I spoke with Tony Dobbels recently (on Mark Loux's team) and discussed preliminary results of the fall survey. His response was that we have good technology for dealing with all of these weeds – RRExtend, LibertyLink and now Enlist3.