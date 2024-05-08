Is fungicide in wheat worth it?

By Chris Suber, president of Ebberts Field Seeds, Inc.

There’s no shortage of things to do during May for Ohio farmers. Whether it’s working ground, planting, or spraying, every hour counts when conditions are fit to be in the field. Yet an important application in wheat still needs to get done among the chaos of getting the corn and soybean crop planted and off to a good start — a fungicide pass when the wheat is at the heading stage to manage Fusarium Head Blight (FHB), commonly known as head scab.

For most Ohio farmers, this pass typically falls in the middle of May. Although this year Ohio's wheat crop appears to be a full week to 10 days ahead of typical. One of the last things a farmer wants to do during this busy time is clean the sprayer out just to spray a few fields of wheat, especially when you're trying to finish soybean burndown or spray corn.