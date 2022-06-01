Is there more market excitement in store moving into June and July?

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

This past week the market focused on the possibility Russia would allow grain to be exported out of Ukraine through “humanitarian maritime corridors” from ports on the Black Sea. For this to happen it requires a deal between the US, EU, UN, Ukraine and Russia. It’s doubtful all five will be able to agree on something, but the market continues to watch closely.

If a substantial amount of grain trapped in Ukraine could be exported out by sea, wheat prices would likely be significantly overvalued and would put corn prices under pressure too. If Ukrainian grain stays trapped, then wheat and corn values are arguably undervalued at current prices.

China and Brazil made an agreement that corn can be traded between the two countries. This agreement does not change world supply and demand. Long term this agreement is more of a logistical price issue between China, South America, and U.S.