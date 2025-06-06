It is like sharing tools in a neighbor’s toolbox

By Dusty Sonnenberg, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

Every farmer knows the importance of having the right tool for the job. Unfortunately, we don’t always have the right tool we need. Sometimes if we are lucky, we have a neighbor that has that correct tool and they are willing to share it with us. Sharing tools helps neighbors get jobs done. It is much the same when it comes to intellectual tools in the toolbox to solve problems. The Crop Protection Network is a multi-state and international partnership of university and provincial Extension specialists, and public and private professionals that provide unbiased, research-based information. The goal is to “share tools” and communicate relevant information to farmers and agricultural personnel to help with decisions related to protecting crops, including soybeans.

Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Ohio State Extension soybean pathologist and nematologist, believes that the shared information can be invaluable to Ohio soybean farmers.… Continue reading