It is time to change the way we think about crop insurance

By Michael Sweeney, Vice President of Bickle Farm Solutions

I am very privileged to sit across the table from some of the best farmers in Ohio multiple times every year and talk with them about crop insurance, farm insurance, or just farming in general. One thing that I have learned in my years in agriculture is that everyone has an opinion and very few are the same. This could not be truer about crop insurance.

Generally there are two sets of views on crop insurance. One side says, "I buy it because the bank says I have to" or "I buy it to make sure I can farm again next year." The other says the purpose of crop insurance for their operation is to guarantee margin, or at least to make them whole again. Both sides will have reasons for the stance they take. At the end of the day, it's all about mental and financial risk tolerance.