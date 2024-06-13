It’s not too early to take action: Minimize vomitoxin at harvest

By Luke Schulte, CCA, Beck’s Hybrids

The wide planting window throughout the state has led to a large variance in the growth stage of our corn crops. However, for some, fungicide season will be here before we know it.

Over the years, vomitoxin (VOM) in corn has become increasingly more common. Much of this is due to the increase of relative humidity levels post-pollination. Vomitoxin begins as gibberella ear mold. The causal pathogen, fusarium graminearum, is present to some degree in most all fields but is especially abundant in fields with a history of gib ear mold, fields with minimal air movement, and often corn after corn fields.

Infection primarily enters the ear via silk channels, particularly the straggler green, unpollinated silks remaining after pollen shed has concluded.



