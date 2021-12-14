It’s not too late to pull SCN samples

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

It’s not too late to collect SCN Samples. Fall is the best time to sample for SCN. The end of the week and weekend weather forecast should provide an opportunity to collect samples if it is dry enough before the ground freezes. A soil test will reveal if SCN is present and at what levels. Knowing your SCN numbers in fall will give enough time to plan for next year and to identify the best management practices. If you are collecting samples for soil fertility, a subsample can be used for SCN testing.



Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora

Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora is providing farmers an opportunity to get their soil tests processed for SCN and at the same time, help track the trends of SCN in Ohio. With funding from the Ohio Soybean Council and The SCN Coalition, the goal is to sample more soybean fields, targeting those that have consistently been yielding low, under continuous soybean or double crop, and with weed issues.