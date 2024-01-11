It’s time for the 2024 Winter Agronomy Meetings in Ohio

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Check-off, Adapted from C.O.R.N 2023-42 and 2024-1

With the turning of the calendar and snow on the ground it is a sure sign that agriculture has moved into the next season. Some call it the winter season; others call it Agronomy Meeting Season.

The first statewide meeting in Ohio this year is a virtual opportunity for farmers. Battle for the Belt: Corn vs. Soybean- Virtual Corn College and Soybean School is quickly approaching. The 4th annual virtual Corn College & Soybean School will be held on Friday, February 2. The webinar will begin at 9:00 a.m. and finish at 4:00 p.m.

Speakers include OSU Extension state specialists. The first-year results of “The Battle For The Belt: Corn vs. Soybean” will be presented, including 2023 growing season results. This research project addresses which crop has the smallest yield penalty for delayed planting, adjusting management practices to mitigate losses due to late planting, and how insects, diseases, and weeds are affected by planting date.… Continue reading