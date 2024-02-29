John Deere introduces new S7 Series combines

John Deere introduced the new S7 Series of combines at Commodity Classic, a family of harvesters designed for efficiency, harvest quality and operator friendliness. Harvest time is no time to let up in the chase for efficiency. The new S7 Series of combines helps farmers and custom operators perform at the maximum to make the most of the season’s efforts.

“While we’ve made very visible updates to the cab and exterior styling, the real performance, efficiency and harvest-quality improvements come from the new engines, updated residue-handling, grain-handling and loss-sensing systems, new automation options and more,” said Bergen Nelson, John Deere go-to-market manager for harvesters. “With the S7 Series, farmers can reasonably expect productivity gains of up to 20%, with 10% less fuel used.”

The new S7 Series combine family includes four models:

S7 600: 333hp/249kw rated power; 367hp/274kw max power

S7 700: 402hp/300kw rated power; 460hp/343kw max power

S7 800: 473hp/353kw rated power; 540hp/402kw max power

S7 900: 543hp/405kw rated power; 617hp/460kw max power

New engines, new grain-handling and new residue management features

New S7 Series combines will be equipped with either the JD14 13.6L engine, or the JD9 9L engine, both in Final Tier 4 configuration, from John Deere Power Systems.… Continue reading