Join Our Creative Team! Part-Time Graphic Designer Wanted
Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net are looking for a detail-oriented, experienced graphic designer. Candidates should excel in a team setting, adapt to new workflows, and manage tasks in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.
Position: Graphic Designer
Hours: Up to 15 hours per week
Location: Remote (ideal candidate located in central Ohio)
Start Date: Immediately
Deadline to Apply: October 15
Pay Rate: Dependent on candidate’s experience and skill set
Required Skills:
Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, InDesign)
Ideal Skills:
Experience in print graphic design for advertisements and magazine layouts
Ability to manage and fulfill multiple assignments simultaneously
Responsibilities May Include:
Designing print and digital ads
Placing articles and photos in magazine and newspaper layouts
Managing advertising and templates for our eNewsletter
Overseeing website advertising
Other projects as needed, based on skill set
Benefits:
Remote work
Flexible schedule
Please submit cover letter, resumé, and portfolio via email to [email protected]. Applications are due by October 15.… Continue reading