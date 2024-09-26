Join Our Creative Team! Part-Time Graphic Designer Wanted

Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net are looking for a detail-oriented, experienced graphic designer. Candidates should excel in a team setting, adapt to new workflows, and manage tasks in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

Position: Graphic Designer

Hours: Up to 15 hours per week

Location: Remote (ideal candidate located in central Ohio)

Start Date: Immediately

Deadline to Apply: October 15

Pay Rate: Dependent on candidate’s experience and skill set

Required Skills:

Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, InDesign)

Ideal Skills:

Experience in print graphic design for advertisements and magazine layouts

Ability to manage and fulfill multiple assignments simultaneously

Responsibilities May Include:

Designing print and digital ads

Placing articles and photos in magazine and newspaper layouts

Managing advertising and templates for our eNewsletter

Overseeing website advertising

Other projects as needed, based on skill set

Benefits:

Remote work

Flexible schedule

Please submit cover letter, resumé, and portfolio via email to [email protected]. Applications are due by October 15.… Continue reading