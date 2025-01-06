Join our team! Full-time editor opening at Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net
Position: Editor — Full-time position
Location: Remote (Must reside in Ohio or be willing to relocate)
Start Date: Immediately
Application Deadline: Jan. 31
Salary: Commensurate with experience and skill set
Job Description:
Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net are seeking a detail-oriented, experienced editor and content creator to join our team. The ideal candidate will excel in a collaborative, fast-paced, deadline-driven environment. Strong knowledge of agriculture is required. This role demands the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously, adapt to evolving workflows, and contribute original content while maintaining the publication’s editorial standards.
Required Skills:
- Proficiency in Adobe Photoshop, WordPress, and Microsoft Word
- Strong command of AP Style, excellent writing, editing, photography and interviewing skills
- Minimum three years professional experience in the field of agricultural communications
Preferred Skills
- Ability to create content using a variety of media (video, digital) across several platforms (website, social media, broadcast).
Responsibilities Include:
- Manage the Editorial Calendar for the semi-monthly publication, Ohio’s Country Journal
- Curate and determine article content for ocj.com