Join our team! Full-time editor opening at Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net

Position: Editor — Full-time position

Location: Remote (Must reside in Ohio or be willing to relocate)

Start Date: Immediately

Application Deadline: Jan. 31

Salary: Commensurate with experience and skill set

Job Description:

Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net are seeking a detail-oriented, experienced editor and content creator to join our team. The ideal candidate will excel in a collaborative, fast-paced, deadline-driven environment. Strong knowledge of agriculture is required. This role demands the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously, adapt to evolving workflows, and contribute original content while maintaining the publication’s editorial standards.

Required Skills:

Proficiency in Adobe Photoshop , WordPress , and Microsoft Word

, , and Strong command of AP Style, excellent writing, editing, photography and interviewing skills

Minimum three years professional experience in the field of agricultural communications

Preferred Skills

Ability to create content using a variety of media (video, digital) across several platforms (website, social media, broadcast).

Responsibilities Include:

Manage the Editorial Calendar for the semi-monthly publication, Ohio’s Country Journal

Curate and determine article content for ocj.com

