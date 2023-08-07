Join the OCJ and OSU Extension virtual crop tour

By Stephanie Karhoff

Ohio’s Country Journal and OSU Extension are again partnering to report crop conditions and projected yields from across the state, providing a virtual component 2023 Ohio Crop Tour held on Aug. 8 and 9. The virtual reports will complement the field stops made by the two teams covering northern and southern driving routes sponsored by Ohio Field Leader — a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and the soybean checkoff.

OSU Extension Educators will estimate corn and soybean yields in their respective counties. Follow the OSU Agronomic Crops Team on Facebook (@OhioStateAgronomy) and Twitter (@OSUAgronomy) to see their reports and field observations. Look for summaries of the Virtual and In-Person Crop Tour shared by Ohio’s County Journal and Ohio Ag Net.

We invite you to join in the fun by reporting estimates from your farm. It only takes 15-30 minutes per field. The accompanying article below describes how to estimate corn and soybean yields.… Continue reading