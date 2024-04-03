Josh Snyder named 2024 Ohio CCA of the Year

The Ohio Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) Program is proud to announce Josh Snyder as the recipient of the 2024 CCA of the Year award. Snyder serves as a Precision Agronomy Solutions Advisor at the Crestline Agronomy Location of Sunrise Cooperative, demonstrating his commitment to advancing agricultural practices through precision agriculture.

“Josh’s strong integration of technology with traditional agronomy continues to set a high standard for agronomic advice and service,” said Kevin Otte, chairman of the Ohio CCA board. “His work at Sunrise Cooperative in precision agriculture, fertility recommendations, soil sampling, data management, and variable rate seeding and nitrogen recommendations, showcases his dedication to enhancing crop yields and farming efficiency.”

Sponsored by the Ohio CCA Program, the state award recognizes individuals like Snyder for their exceptional service to farmer clients, outstanding contributions to nutrient management, soil and water management, integrated pest management, and crop production, and for their role in fostering knowledge exchange within Ohio's agricultural industry.