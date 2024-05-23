Journey to Stone Lab: What H2Ohio research is learning for farmers to utilize

“There is no difference between a healthy environment and a healthy economy.” -Chris Winslow

In this one-of-a-kind Ohio Field Leader video, Dusty Sonnenberg heads to Stone Lab on Lake Erie to talk with Chris Winslow of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences and the Ohio Sea Grant, serving as director of OSU Stone Lab. They discuss the research being done for water quality on the lake, and what they’re finding about the impacts farmer contribution to the watershed. How does the Ohio Sea Grant interact with H2Ohio? What has been learned? How does the research come back to inform practices on the farm? Perspectives to all of those questions and more in this Ohio Field Leader video.

Learn more about H2Ohio online at h2.ohio.gov.