July 12 numbers not bullish

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Following the noon report release, corn was down 28 cents, soybeans down 38 cents, and wheat 13 cents. Prior to the report, corn was down 23 cents, soybeans down 31 cents, and wheat down 12 cents.

Broken record….again. The theme two weeks ago was inflation and recession concerns with consecutive days of dime plus losses for corn, soybeans, and wheat. The U.S. jobs report last week provided only a short term reprieve from the negative market tone. U.S. job growth was stronger than expected and moved the market talk away from inflation and recession.

Today those two items are once again dominating news headlines. Grains are all lower this morning gaining additional strength with losses getting bigger at the 9:30 am restart for the grains.

The U.S. Midwest 2-week forecasts are warm and dry. Monday’s noon weather forecasts provided more rain than earlier expected. Those forecasts provided additional resistance for grain prices, moving them away from the highs of the day established during the night session. … Continue reading