July WASDE: Soybean and corn ending stocks bigger than expected

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

US highlights – Corn 2023 production 15.320 billion bushels and a yield at 177.5 bpa. Last month 15.265 billion bushels, yield of 181.5 bpa. Soybean 2023 production 4.3 billion bushels, last month 4.510 billion bushels. Note that the drop in US soybean production for 2023 is down significantly due to lower acres which were detailed with the June 30 Acreage Report.

More US highlights – US corn exports for 2022-2023 down 75 million bushels, corn for ethanol down 25 million bushels. US soybean exports for 2022-2023 down 20 million bushels, crush unchanged.

World highlights – Brazil soybean production 156 million tons, last month was 156 million tons. Argentina soybean production 25 million tons, last month was 25 million tons. Brazil corn production 133 million tons, last month 132 million tons.

USDA today projected China would be importing 99 million tons of soybeans during the current marketing year from September to August.