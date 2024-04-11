Junior National Belted Galloway Show in Medina County

The first ever Junior National Belted Galloway Show is being held at the Medina County Fairgrounds June 26-30, 2024. The event will feature cattle shows along with public speaking, sales talk, livestock judging, team fitting, cattleman’s quiz, and a photo contest. Families are coming in from all over the country with exhibitors excited to show Ohio the quality of cattle the Belted Galloways have to offer.

