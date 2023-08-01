Kalmbach Feeds expands with acquisition of Ware Milling

Kalmbach Feeds is pleased to announce the acquisition of Ware Milling, an outstanding, family-owned feed business located in Houston, MS. This addition represents a strategic milestone in the growth of Kalmbach Feeds, fueled by amazing customers and growing demand for its top-quality nutrition products and services.

“We are excited about the opportunities for our customers and team members as they become part of the Kalmbach Feeds team,” said Richard Ware, President of Ware Milling. “We know that they will be treated well, with similar values and business principles to how we have operated for over 25 years. We as a family are excited to remain a part of the team for the foreseeable future and help ensure a smooth transition.”

Kalmbach Feeds and Ware Milling are a great fit, in large part due to the shared values and focus on meeting customer's needs that have been a part of these two cultures for a combined 85 years.