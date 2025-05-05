Kalmbach Feeds launches 3 new products for healthier chickens and happier flocks

Kalmbach Feeds, creator of the popular Henhouse Reserve® feed for chickens, announces the launch of 3 innovative products designed to advance the health and happiness of chickens in America’s backyard flocks. The three products are Oregano Oil Supplement for Poultry, LifeGuard Premium Probiotic for Poultry, and Henhouse Reserve Healthy Treats, all available wherever Kalmbach Feeds are sold.

Kalmbach Feeds poultry nutritionist Dr. Nancy Jefferson explains these new products: “We’ve seen firsthand how Oregano Oil and LifeGuard make a big impact on backyard flocks. These new products are about helping everyday chicken owners raise flocks that are happy, healthy, and exceptionally productive.”

Oregano Oil Supplement for Poultry

Kalmbach Feeds Oregano Oil contains 100% Natural Oregano Essential Oil and is designed to be added to the flock's drinking water. The product is ideal to support feed intake, gut health, and natural bird immunity. For laying hens, a healthy appetite and good gut health are essential to support the production of high-quality eggs and beautiful feathers.