Kalmbach Feeds launches “Bags of Hope” campaign to support hurricane relief

Kalmbach Feeds, a leading provider of quality animal nutrition, is proud to announce the “Bags of Hope” campaign, supporting hurricane relief efforts in partnership with Samaritan’s Purse. In response to the devastation caused by recent hurricanes, Kalmbach Feeds has committed to donating $100,000 to aid relief efforts and help families rebuild.

From now through Nov. 30, Kalmbach Feeds will donate a portion of proceeds from every bag of feed purchased to help provide emergency assistance, rebuild homes, and offer hope to families affected by the storms. Customers across the country can participate by simply purchasing the feed they need for their animals, knowing that each bag helps make a difference in the lives of those in need.

“Our hearts go out to the families affected by these hurricanes,” said Paul Kalmbach, President of Kalmbach Feeds. “We know that our customers share our passion for community, and together, we can reach our goal of donating $100,000 to provide healing and help.… Continue reading