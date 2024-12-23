Kalmbach Feeds raises over $100,000 for hurricane relief

Kalmbach Feeds is proud to announce the successful conclusion of its 60-day “Bags of Hope” campaign, raising $100,000 for Samaritan’s Purse to aid families affected by recent hurricanes. Due to the success of the campaign, the company donated an additional $25,000 of in-kind feed products to provide for poultry, equine and livestock owners in need due to the devastation. The company is thankful for the support of customers, retailers, and partners that contributed to relief efforts, helping communities rebuild and restore hope.

“This donation represents the power of collective action. We’re grateful to everyone who participated in ‘Bags of Hope’ and for the incredible work Samaritan’s Purse is doing on the ground,” said Paul Kalmbach, Jr., President of Kalmbach Feeds.

The funds raised through the campaign will assist in rebuilding homes, providing essential supplies, and supporting long-term recovery efforts in hurricane-impacted regions. Visit samaritanspurse.org to find more ways to get involved in ongoing recovery efforts. … Continue reading