Kayli Long named Ohio Pork Council Producer Education Manager

The Ohio Pork Council is pleased to welcome Kayli Long to the staff as the organization’s Producer Education Manager beginning December 6, 2021.

“The Ohio Pork Council is excited to have Kayli join our team,” said Cheryl Day, Executive Vice President. “We know her experience, talents and passion for agriculture will be a powerful addition to our organization.”

Long joins the Ohio Pork Council with a passion for educating and promoting the agricultural industry, where her roots run deep. Having spent her youth growing up in Marion County, Long was heavily involved in both the Marion County 4-H program and the Ridgedale FFA chapter, where she held countless leadership positions. Long’s time in the FFA spent competing in events such as state public speaking, livestock judging, and job interview have helped to shape her into a passionate and well-rounded agriculturalist in today’s industry.

Prior to accepting the role of Producer Education Manager, Long had served as the organization’s communications intern during the summer of 2021.… Continue reading