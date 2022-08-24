Keep agriculture Growing Forward

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

In rural Ohio and agriculture, individual farm success is a benefit to everyone. This is the impetus behind the Growing Forward program offered by Farm Credit Mid-America (FCMA) since 2014.

“FCMA’s purpose is to secure the future of rural communities and agriculture. In order to achieve that, we have to support the next generation of farmers,” said Brock Burcham, regional vice president of agricultural lending. “We take this responsibility to heart and make every attempt to engage the next generation of agriculture in a number of ways, including educational efforts in farm finance and risk management. The Growing Forward program is one of the ways we provide important education to young and beginning farmers.”

The program is designed to provide sound and constructive credit to meet the needs of young, beginning and small farmers through individualized credit programs and products.

"Growing Forward is one of my favorite programs we offer at FCMA," said Amy Weaver, FCMA senior financial officer. "Getting…