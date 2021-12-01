Keep on spraying: Fall herbicide treatments important in 2021

By Mark Loux, Ohio State University Extension herbicide specialist

We don’t usually run articles about fall herbicide application this late in the season, since most everyone is done applying by now. We’ve run several articles on this subject within the past couple months but here’s another one anyway, even if it makes us look pushy and obnoxious. Here’s why.

The consensus of a bunch of competent field people seems to be that fall herbicide treatments are more important than usual this year, due to the product shortages and price increases that could really mess with spring burndowns. We are all used to a plentiful supply of cheap glyphosate and 2,4-D, which may not occur again for a while. Fall treatments result in fields that are almost weed-free well into spring, so that an early May burndown has to control primarily a few spring-emerging broadleaf weeds (see photos). Benefits are numerous, but a primary one is that fall treatments create a spring burndown situation requiring a less aggressive burndown mixture. So,… Continue reading