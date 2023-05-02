Kennedy promoted to senior organization director

Nick Kennedy of North Canton has been promoted to senior organization director for Ohio Farm Bureau. He will continue to serve members in Columbiana, Mahoning, Portage and Stark counties, and adds the role of lead organization director in the North Royalton office to his duties.

Kennedy is a native of Wauseon, Ohio where he worked on the family dairy and crop farm. An alumni of Wauseon FFA, he was a member of Fulton County 4-H and Fulton County Jr. Fair Board as well.

Kennedy has been with Ohio Farm Bureau for 20 years, beginning his career after graduating with a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University in 2004. While at Ohio State, he was a member and past president of the Collegiate 4-H Club and a member of the student council for the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.

Professionally, Kennedy was a member of the 26th class of Leadership Stark County and received the Stark County Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award in 2020.… Continue reading