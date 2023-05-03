Kennedy “The Voice of the Shoe”

Ohio Ag Net’s affiliate WDLR recently lost public address announcer and “The Voice of the Shoe” Bob Kennedy, who died in his home April 29, 2023. He was 59. For the past 23 years, Columbus sports fans have heard Kennedy’s voice boom out of the speakers inside Ohio Stadium.

He was also the athletics PA announcer for his alma mater, Otterbein University, and for the Columbus Clippers. He worked seven years at WDLR as an on-air talent, Workdays with Bob Allen.