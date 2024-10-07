Key lessons from 2024

By Troy Putnam, Pioneer Field Agronomist Southern Ohio

The business of agriculture might be the most diverse, unpredictable, frustrating, fulfilling, variable, volatile, and rewarding career path anyone could choose. Regardless of which piece or part of you participate in, you can likely relate to all the above.

As we make application let’s take 2024 for example. The geography I work in is primarily south of I-70 and we experienced a wonderful start to the growing season planting both corn and soybeans in April and May for most of the area — but not all. Remember the frustrating part? The rains in May prevented several acres of corn from being planted in the southern counties near the river. By and large the early planted crop got off to a decent start and it seems we were nearly 100 GDUs or more ahead from the start and stayed that way all season.… Continue reading