Kidd named 2022 Fairs’ Queen

The Ohio Fair Managers are pleased to announce the selection and crowning of the 2022 Ohio Fairs’ Queen Maya Kidd from Middletown representing the Butler County Fair. Maya was chosen from a field of 78 county and independent fair queens and crowned on Saturday, Jan. 8 during the combined Senior and Junior Fair Board member general session. There were more than 1,600 Senior and Junior Fair Board members in the Regency Ballroom, Columbus.

Maya is joined on her court with First Runner-up Erin Pope, Gallia County Fair, Second runner-up Annabelle Ehmer, Stark County Fair, Third runner-up Nicole Fennig, Mercer County Fair, Fourth runner-up Gretchen Search, Ross County Fair.

Maya is from Butler County, and participates in the Butler County Junior Fair, Butler County Advisory Council, 4-H Officer training, Teen Leadership Council, National Honor Society, National 4-H Citizenship Focus in Washington, D.C., and is a Cloverbud Camp Counselor. She is a member of the 4-H Club "Premier Livestock of Butler County " and taken projects that included market lambs, dairy and market goats, dairy heifer, sewing and home projects and more in her 10 years of 4-H club work.